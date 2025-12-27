Panthers Placed LB Trevin Wallace On IR, Signed LB Isaiah Simmons

The Panthers announced they have placed LB Trevin Wallace on injured reserve and signed LB Isaiah Simmons to their active roster.

Wallace underwent shoulder surgery and will not play in their final two regular-season games. It’s a tough break for Carolina’s defense, losing a starting linebacker as they look to secure the NFC South title.

Wallace, 22, started as a junior at Kentucky and declared for the draft following the season. The Carolina Panthers selected him with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $5,959,836 with a signing bonus of $225,000.

In 2025, Wallace appeared in 12 games and recorded 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and four pass defenses.