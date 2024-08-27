Panthers Placing Three Players On PUP List, Including RB Jonathon Brooks

Adam Schefter reports that Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks will be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, meaning he will miss the first four games.

Additionally, Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers are placing DE D.J. Wonnum on the list as he recovers from a torn quad and Jordan Schultz reports the team will place pass rusher Amare Barno on the list due to a knee injury that caused him to miss the end of the 2023 season.

According to Panthers HC Dave Canales, Brooks is still working his way back from an ACL tear. All three players will be eligible to return after four games.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

We will have more news on the Panthers roster as it becomes available.