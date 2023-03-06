Panthers Plan To Release LB Damien Wilson

The Carolina Panthers are planning on releasing LB Damien Wilson, according to Jordan Schultz.

The move will save Carolina $3.6 million in cap space this offseason.

Wilson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.