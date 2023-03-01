Panthers Prioritizing New Deal For C Bradley Bozeman

New Panthers HC Frank Reich told reporters at the Combine on Wednesday that re-signing veteran C Bradley Bozeman is a priority for them this offseason.

The Panthers signed Bozeman in free agency, but it wasn’t until later on the season that he stepped into the starting lineup for Carolina.

Bozeman, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers last year. He will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2022, Bozeman appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and made 11 starts at center.

