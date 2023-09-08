Panthers Promote LB Chandler Wooten From Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they promoted LB Chandler Wooten from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 1.

Wooten, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. Unfortunately, he was waived by the team as part of their initial 53-man roster cutdowns and returned to the practice squad.

In 2022, Wooten appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.