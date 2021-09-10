Panthers Promote WR/KR Alex Erickson From Practice Squad

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said they are promoting WR/KR Alex Erickson from their practice squad to the active roster, according to Joseph Person.

Rhule added that Erickson will return punts in Week 1 against the Jets.

Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad earlier this week.

In 2020, Erickson appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 12 passes for 139 yards receiving while rushing for seven yards on five carries. He also totaled 71 kick return yards and 232 punt return yards.