Panthers Promoting WR Jalen Coker

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers plan to promote UDFA WR Jalen Coker from the practice squad to the active roster.

He’ll take the place of veteran WR Adam Thielen who is going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least four games.

Coker, 22, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Coker recorded 164 receptions for 2,715 yards (16.6 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.