Panthers QB Bryce Young Ruled Out With Sprained Right Ankle

Update: Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters after the game that Young is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will be evaluated further when the team returns to North Carolina. (Gantt)

Darin Gantt reports that the Panthers are ruling out QB Bryce Young due to an ankle injury sustained against the Jets.

Young limped to the locker room and was replaced by veteran QB Andy Dalton.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $37,955,074 contract that included a $24.6 million signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Young has appeared in seven games for the Panthers, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,150 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 59 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Young as the news is available.