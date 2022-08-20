Panthers QB Matt Corral Could Miss Season With Lisfranc Injury

According to Ellis L. Williams, Panthers’ third-round QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a Lisfranc injury, according to HC Matt Rhule.

We can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days, with someone else set to take his spot on the roster.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

He was selected by the Panthers in the third round and was expected to sit behind quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold this season.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

We will have more news on Corral as it becomes available.