Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Wants Bigger Role In 2026 After Being Phased Out Down Stretch

When Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard went down briefly with an injury, RB Rico Dowdle stepped in with back-to-back games over 200 scrimmage yards.

Although Dowdle went on to get at least 15 touches in seven of the next 10 games, he ended the year with 15 total touches in the two most important games of the season. Dowdle admitted the opportunity to get touches will definitely play a role in where he decides to sign this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

“That definitely is a factor,” Dowdle said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “There’s options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk [of the carries].”

Dowdle, 27, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 before catching on with the Cowboys and making the 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

The Cowboys re-signed Dowdle to a one-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He then signed with the Panthers for the 2025 season on a one-year, $2.75 million contract with another $3.5 million in incentives.

In 2025, Dowdle appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and rushed 236 times for 1,076 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 297 yards for a touchdown.