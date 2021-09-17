Panthers Re-Sign CB Rashaan Melvin To PS, Release CB John Brannon

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve re-signed veteran CB Rashaan Melvin to their practice squad and released CB John Brannon from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended.