Panthers Re-Sign CB Rashaan Melvin To PS, Release CB John Brannon

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve re-signed veteran CB Rashaan Melvin to their practice squad and released CB John Brannon from the unit. 

Rashaan Melvin

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

  1. OL Sam Tecklenburg
  2. RB Spencer Brown
  3. DT Frank Herron
  4. WR Keith Kirkwood
  5. G Aaron Monteiro
  6. DB Kenny Robinson
  7. WR C.J. Saunders
  8. RB Rodney Smith
  9. TE Stephen Sullivan
  10. QB James Morgan
  11. WR Aaron Parker
  12. K Dominik Eberle
  13. LB Kamal Martin
  14. DB Jalen Julius
  15. CB Corn Elder
  16. CB Rashaan Melvin

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason. 

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended.

 

