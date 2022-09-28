Panthers Re-Sign LB Arron Mosby To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed LB Arron Mosby to the practice squad.

Linebacker Arron Mosby is back on the Panthers practice squad. He swapped spots with Daviyon Nixon on the 53. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 28, 2022

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

S Juston Burris CB Madre Harper DE Austin Larkin C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson OL Deonte Brown CB Tae Hayes RB John Lovett WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason WR C.J. Saunders DB Marquise Blair WR Preston Williams TE Josh Babicz DT Frank Herron LB Arron Mosby

Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster this season.

During his five-year college career, Mosby recorded 156 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 10 pass deflections in 46 games.