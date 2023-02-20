Panthers Re-Sign LS J.J. Jansen

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal.

Jansen has been the team’s long snapper since 2009 and will have another year at least in the role.

Jansen, 37, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2008. He was later traded to the Panthers for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Jansen played out a four-year deal and signed a five-year extension with the Panthers in 2016. Since that deal expired, he’s been going year to year with Carolina.

In 2022, Jansen appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers.