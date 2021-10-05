Panthers Re-Sign OL Michael Jordan To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed OL Michael Jordan to their practice squad.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

RB Spencer Brown DT Frank Herron WR Keith Kirkwood G Aaron Monteiro DB Kenny Robinson WR C.J. Saunders RB Rodney Smith TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker K Dominik Eberle CB Corn Elder G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper WR Matt Cole OL Michael Jordan

Jordan, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. He was cut loose on Monday.

In 2020, Jordan appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 60 overall guard out of 61 qualifying players.