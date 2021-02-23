Panthers Re-Sign RFA OT Trent Scott

The Panthers announced they have re-signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year deal.

#Panthers sign tackle Trent Scott to one-year dealhttps://t.co/2UDlUqHFv1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 23, 2021

Scott was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after being claimed coming out of camp by the Panthers last season.

Scott, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Chargers and spent two years on and off of their roster.

The Panthers claimed Scott off of waivers at the start of the 2020 regular season.

In 2020, Scott appeared in 14 games for the Panthers, making four starts for them.