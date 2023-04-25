Panthers Re-Sign RFA S Sam Franklin To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are re-signing restricted free agent S Sam Franklin to a one-year deal.

The Panthers had previously tendered Franklin as a restricted free agent but are now bringing him back on a one-year deal.

Franklin, 27, went undrafted out of Temple in 2020 before signing with the Panthers.

He wound up making the active roster and appeared in 14 games for the team during the 2020 season.

In 2022, Franklin appeared in 17 games and made one start for the Panthers, recording 20 tackles and one forced fumble.