Panthers Re-Sign TE Ian Thomas To Three-Year, $16.5M Deal

On Friday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve re-signed TE Ian Thomas to a three-year contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Thomas receives a three-year contract worth $16.5 million that includes $6.435 million of cash in year one and $8 million fully guaranteed.

Thomas was in line to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

Thomas, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 18 passes for 188 yards receiving and no touchdowns.