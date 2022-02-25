Panthers Re-Sign TE Ian Thomas To Three-Year, $16.5M Deal

On Friday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve re-signed TE Ian Thomas to a three-year contract.
According to Ian Rapoport, Thomas receives a three-year contract worth $16.5 million that includes $6.435 million of cash in year one and $8 million fully guaranteed.
#Panthers bring back Ian Thomashttps://t.co/gGVKmyLm0F
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 25, 2022
Thomas was in line to be an unrestricted free agent next month.
Thomas, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.
In 2021, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 18 passes for 188 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
