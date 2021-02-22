Panthers Re-Sign WR Brandon Zylstra

According to Justin Dunk, the Panthers have re-signed WR Brandon Zylstra.

Zylstra was a pending restricted free agent and will return on a one-year deal for Carolina.

Zylstra, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Concordia back in 2016. The Edmonton Eskimos later signed him to a contract and he spent two years in Canada.

The Vikings signed Zylstra to a futures deal in 2018. He ended up making the final roster in 2018 before being released during final cutdowns in 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

In 2020, Zylstra appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers, catching nine passes for 131 yards and no touchdowns.