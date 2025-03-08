Panthers Re-Signing C Austin Corbett To One-Year Deal

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with C Austin Corbett.

Carolina and Corbett agreed to push back the void date on his contract to March 11 in order to buy themselves more time to negotiate an extension before free agency.

Corbett, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.