Panthers Re-Sign CB Corn Elder To PS, Release WR Omar Bayless

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers are re-signing CB Corn Elder to their practice squad.

Corn Elder

Joe Person adds that the Panthers are releasing WR Omar Bayless from the unit. 

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

  1. RB Spencer Brown
  2. DT Frank Herron
  3. WR Keith Kirkwood
  4. G Aaron Monteiro
  5. DB Kenny Robinson
  6. WR C.J. Saunders
  7. RB Rodney Smith
  8. TE Stephen Sullivan
  9. QB James Morgan
  10. WR Aaron Parker
  11. WR Alex Erickson
  12. G Mike Horton
  13. K Dominik Eberle
  14. DB John Brannon
  15. LB Kamal Martin
  16. CB Corn Elder 

Elder, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He spent just over two years in Carolina before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Giants later signed Elder to their practice squad. However, the Panthers signed him back off the practice squad to their roster later that season.

Elder signed a one-year deal with the Lions this past April, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Elder appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 38 total tackles, one forced fumbles and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

