Panthers Re-Sign CB Corn Elder To PS, Release WR Omar Bayless

Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers are re-signing CB Corn Elder to their practice squad.

Joe Person adds that the Panthers are releasing WR Omar Bayless from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

RB Spencer Brown DT Frank Herron WR Keith Kirkwood G Aaron Monteiro DB Kenny Robinson WR C.J. Saunders RB Rodney Smith TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker WR Alex Erickson G Mike Horton K Dominik Eberle DB John Brannon LB Kamal Martin CB Corn Elder

Elder, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He spent just over two years in Carolina before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Giants later signed Elder to their practice squad. However, the Panthers signed him back off the practice squad to their roster later that season.

Elder signed a one-year deal with the Lions this past April, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Elder appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 38 total tackles, one forced fumbles and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.