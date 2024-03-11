Panthers Re-Signing CB Troy Hill To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers are re-signing CB Troy Hill to a one-year contract.

Hill, 32, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns traded Hill back to the Rams in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick. From there he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 48 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception returned 61 yards for a touchdown.