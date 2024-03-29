Panthers Re-Signing LB Tae Davis To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers agreed to terms with LB Tae Davis on a one-year extension on Friday.

Davis, 27, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp. Davis had a brief stint with the Raiders in 2022 before joining the Browns later that year. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last year but was cut loose in November and caught on with the Panthers.

In 2023, Davis appeared in eight games for the Falcons and eight games for the Panthers, recording seven total tackles.