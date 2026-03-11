Panthers Re-Signing OLB Trevis Gipson To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers have agreed to terms with OLB Trevis Gipson on a one-year contract extension.

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

Gipson signed on with the 49ers in August of last year and bounced on and off their roster. Carolina signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in October.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in four games for the 49ers and nine games for the Panthers, recording 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.