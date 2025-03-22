Panthers Re-Signing S Nick Scott To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are re-signing veteran S Nick Scott to a one-year contract.

He will likely fill both a depth and special teams role for Carolina and is now the third safety on the team’s roster.

Scott, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him. He then signed with Carolina.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 30 tackles and two passes defended in four starts.