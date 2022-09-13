Panthers Release K Taylor Bertolet From PS, Re-Sign TE Josh Babicz

The Carolina Panthers have released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad and re-signed TE Josh Babicz, per Ellis Williams.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

S Juston Burris CB Madre Harper DE Austin Larkin C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson OL Deonte Brown CB Tae Hayes RB John Lovett LB Arron Mosby WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason WR C.J. Saunders DB Marquise Blair WR Preston Williams DT Daviyon Nixon TE Josh Babicz

Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.