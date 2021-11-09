Panthers Release QB Josh Love From PS, Re-Sign OL Aaron Monterio

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OL Aaron Monteiro to their practice squad and released QB Josh Love from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

DT Frank Herron (Injured) WR Keith Kirkwood WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker (Injured) G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper WR Matt Cole OT Austen Pleasants RB Reggie Bonnafon RB Spencer Brown DE Austin Larkin WR Willie Snead DT Treyvon Hester OL Aaron Monterio

Love, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2020. He spent the summer with the team before they waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad last week.

During his four-year college career, Love recorded 578 completions on 1,000 pass attempts (57.8 percent) for 7,206 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.