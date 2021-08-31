Panthers Release Rashaan Melvin, Cut Two Others

David Newton reports the Panthers released veteran CB Rashaan Melvin in their cutdown to 53 on Tuesday.

Newton also reports the team cut S Kenny Robinson and RB Reggie Bonnafon, and put LS Thomas Fletcher on season-ending IR.

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended.