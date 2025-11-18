Panthers Release S Israel Mukuamu

The Carolina Panthers announced they have released S Israel Mukuamu from the practice squad.
Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.
He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season when he returned to Dallas on a one-year deal. However, he was let go coming out of the preseason and caught on with Carolina shortly after.
In 2025, Mukuamu has appeared in one game for the Panthers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!