Panthers Release S Israel Mukuamu

The Carolina Panthers announced they have released S Israel Mukuamu from the practice squad.

Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.

He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season when he returned to Dallas on a one-year deal. However, he was let go coming out of the preseason and caught on with Carolina shortly after.

In 2025, Mukuamu has appeared in one game for the Panthers.