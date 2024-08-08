Panthers Release TE Stephen Sullivan From IR

The Carolina Panthers officially released TE Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Sullivan, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit until signing a futures deal with the Panthers for 2021. He’s bounced on and off Carolina’s taxi squad over the last three years.

In 2023, Sullivan appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 receptions on 24 targets for 125 yards and no touchdowns.