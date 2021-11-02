Panthers Release WR Devin Smith From Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR Devin Smith from their practice squad and signed QB Josh Love to the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

DT Frank Herron (Injured, Suspended) WR Keith Kirkwood G Aaron Monteiro WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper WR Matt Cole OT Austen Pleasants RB Reggie Bonnafon RB Spencer Brown P Lachlan Edwards DE Austin Larkin WR Willie Snead QB Josh Love

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith caught on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith then caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad. He was released in October and just recently caught on with the Panthers.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.