Panthers Releasing DT Zach Kerr

The Carolina Panthers are releasing DT Zach Kerr on Monday, according to Joe Person.

Kerr, 30, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last year.

In 2020, Kerr appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.