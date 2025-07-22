Panthers Releasing LB Josey Jewell

ESPN’s David Newton reports the Panthers are releasing LB Josey Jewell.

Newton mentions Jewell has been in concussion protocol since Week 15 last season. He also said a team spokesperson wouldn’t rule out a return if he recovers fully.

Jewell, 30, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

Jewell was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 when he agreed to a two-year contract worth $11 million. He then signed a three-year, $18.8 million contract with Carolina before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Josey Jewell appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 97 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and seven pass defenses.