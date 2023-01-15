Panthers Request Interview With Jets S Coach Marquand Manuel For Coordinator Role

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Jets S coach Marquand Manuel for a coordinator role.

Carolina remains in the thick of their search for a new head coach who presumably would have a major say in the coordinator hire, so this is interesting timing.

Fowler adds Carolina might be doing legwork in advance on other staffing moves.

Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.

In 2018, the Falcons’ defense ranked No. 28 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.