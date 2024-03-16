Panthers Restructure Contract Of LB Shaq Thompson

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers are restructuring the deal of veteran LB Shaq Thompson.

Pelissero adds that this will reduce Thompson’s base pay this season to $3.1 million with $1.7 million guaranteed and clear about $3 million in cap space for Carolina.

Thompson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Thompson agreed to a reworked contract last offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in two games for the Panthers and logged eight tackles.