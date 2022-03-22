Panthers Restructure RB Christian McCaffrey’s Contract, Free Up $5.5M In Cap

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers and RB Christian McCaffrey have agreed to a restructured contract.

Tom Pelissero reports that Carolina will free up around $5.5 million in cap space by reworking McCaffrey’s deal.

Earlier this month, multiple teams reportedly made trade inquiries for McCaffrey despite Carolina not putting the running back on the trade block.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal in March of last year. He’s set to make salaries of $8.4 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Panthers and rushed 99 times for 442 yards and one touchdown. He also added 37 receptions on 41 targets for 343 yards and another score.