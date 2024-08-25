Panthers Shopping WR Terrace Marshall

Citing a high-ranking official with another team, Joe Person of the Athletic says the Panthers have been shopping WR Terrace Marshall in trade talks.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Marshall requested a trade last year and Carolina explored its options for dealing him. We included Marshall in our 2024 Preseason NFL Trade Block.

The former second-rounder has had a good training camp and preseason so it’s possible the Panthers could find a taker this time as Marshall enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Marshall, 24, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marshall is in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million that also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Marshall as the news is available.