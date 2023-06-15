Panthers Sign CB Greg Mabin Following Tryout

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Greg Mabin to the roster.

He had been one of three players trying out for the team at minicamp this week.

Mabin, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans last May. He was cut loose in August during training camp.

Mabin caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October but later signed to the Titans’ active roster.

In 2022, Mabin appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles.