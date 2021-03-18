Panthers Sign CB Rashaan Melvin To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year deal.

Melvin opted out of the 2020 season and was recently released by the Jaguars after not playing a snap for them. But he gives Carolina some experience in the secondary.

Melvin, 31, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2013. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him loose at the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million. In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars before opting out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 88 cornerback out of 113 qualifying players.