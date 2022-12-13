Panthers Sign CB Tae Hayes To PS, Release RB Nate McCrary

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Tae Hayes to their practice squad and released RB Nate McCrary from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He’s been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Hayes has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.