Panthers Sign CB Tre Swilling

The Panthers announced on Wednesday they’ve signed CB Tre Swilling to the roster.

In a corresponding move, undrafted rookie QB Ethan Garbers was waived.

Swilling, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Swilling had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the 49ers towards the end of the 2023 season. He bounced on and off their roster a couple of times.

The Ravens signed him to a futures deal last January but released him in July. He had a stint with the Jets before being cut again and re-signed to the practice squad.

Swilling returned on a futures deal for the 2025 season but was cut last month by the Jets.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

For his career, Swilling has appeared in three games for the 49ers and Jets.