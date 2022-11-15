Panthers Sign DB T.J. Carrie To PS, Release DB Kenny Robinson

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran CB T.J. Carrie to their practice squad and released DB Kenny Robinson from the unit.
Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:
- CB Madre Harper
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- OL Deonte Brown
- WR Derek Wright
- WR C.J. Saunders
- WR Preston Williams
- RB Spencer Brown
- DT Raequan Williams
- DT Phil Hoskins
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- RB Nate McCrary
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Kobe Jones
- QB D’Eriq King
- CB T.J. Carrie
Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.
He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year. From there, he joined the Ravens a few months ago, but was released soon after.
In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.
