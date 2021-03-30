Panthers Sign Former BYU WR Micah Simon

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers have signed former BYU WR Micah Simon.

Pelissero says the Panthers were impressed by Simon at BYU’s pro day last week, as he worked out after going undrafted last year when the pandemic eliminated his pro day.

Simon reportedly ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which obviously impressed Carolina. He’ll now have the chance to compete for a roster spot.

According to Joe Person, Simon received the standard three-year deal for undrafted free agents.

Simon, 6-1 and 194 pounds, went undrafted out of BYU in 2020.

During his four-year college career, Simon caught 90 passes for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns in 36 career games. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards and two additional touchdowns, recorded 15 total tackles and completed two of three passing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown.