Panthers Sign LB Frankie Luvu To Two-Year, $9M Extension

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday they have signed LB Frankie Luvu to a two-year extension.

Aaron Wilson adds the total value of the deal is $9 million.

Luvu carved out a niche for himself in his first year in Carolina on special teams and defense and is clearly someone they want to keep around for more. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Luvu, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he later signed on with the Panthers.

In 2021, Luvu appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three recoveries and one pass deflection.