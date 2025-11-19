Panthers Sign LB Jacoby Windmon To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Jacoby Windmon to the practice squad.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

LB Krys Barnes LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed OL Brandon Walton WR/PR Ainias Smith CB Kalen King WR Dan Chisena Saahdiq Charles RB Anthony Tyus DB Trevian Thomas LB Jeremiah Moon DT Jaden Crumedy RB DeeJay Dallas OL Ja’Tyre Carter QB Mike White LB Jacoby Windmon

Windmon, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State after the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad.

The Panthers signed Windmon to the active roster off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October and he bounced on and off the practice squad and roster.

Carolina waived Windmon coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he returned to the Steelers for a short stint on the practice squad.

In 2024, Windmon appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.