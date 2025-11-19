Panthers Sign LB Jacoby Windmon To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Jacoby Windmon to the practice squad.
Panthers add a linebacker to practice squadhttps://t.co/RTnTOOcFwD
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 19, 2025
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Krys Barnes
- LB Maz Mwansa (International)
- TE Bryce Pierre
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- OL Brandon Walton
- WR/PR Ainias Smith
- CB Kalen King
- WR Dan Chisena
- Saahdiq Charles
- RB Anthony Tyus
- DB Trevian Thomas
- LB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Jaden Crumedy
- RB DeeJay Dallas
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- QB Mike White
- LB Jacoby Windmon
Windmon, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State after the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad.
The Panthers signed Windmon to the active roster off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October and he bounced on and off the practice squad and roster.
Carolina waived Windmon coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he returned to the Steelers for a short stint on the practice squad.
In 2024, Windmon appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!