Panthers Sign Nine For 2023

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed nine players for the 2023 season.

Panthers TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan were re-signed as exclusive rights free agents, while seven players were brought back on futures deals.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sullivan, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit until signing a futures deal with the Panthers for 2021.

In 2022, Sullivan was active for 14 games and caught two passes on six targets for 46 yards.