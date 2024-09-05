Panthers Sign RB Dillon Johnson To Practice Squad

According to Darin Gantt, the Panthers signed RB Dillon Johnson to their practice squad on Thursday.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

RB Mike Boone OLB Kenny Dyson DE TJ Smith LB Chandler Wooten QB Jack Plummer TE Feleipe Franks DB Lonnie Johnson OLB Thomas Incoom OLB Tarron Jackson DT Jayden Peevy WR Jalen Coker S Demani Richardson OL Ja’Tyre Carter WR Deon Cain G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson

He had been among the players competing for the Titans’ No. 3 running back job but only made it a couple of days into camp before being cut.

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

However, Johnson wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and later signed with the Titans. He signed on with the Panthers in July but was cut loose during the preseason.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.