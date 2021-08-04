Panthers Sign S Doug Middleton, Waive FB Mason Stokke

The Panthers announced they have signed S Doug Middleton to the roster, per Joe Person.

To make room, Carolina waived FB Mason Stokke.

Middleton, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Middleton was on and off of the Jets roster over the next two years before eventually catching on with the Dolphins in 2019.

Since then, Middleton has had brief stints with the Jaguars and Titans. He bounced on and off Jacksonville’s roster last season.

In 2020, Middleton appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.