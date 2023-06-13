Panthers Sign Second-Round WR Jonathan Mingo

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed No. 39 overall pick WR Jonathan Mingo to a rookie contract.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Panthers:

Pick Player Pos. Note 1 Bryce Young QB 39 Jonathan Mingo WR Signed 80 D.J. Johnson OLB Signed 114 Chandler Zavala OL Signed 145 Jammie Robinson S Signed

Mingo, 22, was named Second-team All-ACC for the 2022 season. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to former NFL WR Anquan Boldin.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,610,290 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Mingo appeared in 34 games and caught 112 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.