Panthers Sign Six Draft Picks Including First-Round WR Tet McMillan

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday signed first-round WR Tet McMillan to a rookie contract.

The Panthers have now signed six of their 2025 draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Signed 2 51 Nic Scourton EDGE 3 77 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Signed 4 114 Trevor Etienne RB 4 122 Lathan Ransom S Signed 5 140 Cam Jackson DL Signed 5 163 Mitchell Evans TE Signed 6 208 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Signed

McMillan, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class out of California. He committed to the University of Arizona in December 2021 and enrolled a month later. McMillan was All-Big 12 first team in 2024 and All-Pac 12 second team in 2023, along with being a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2024.

The Panthers used the No. 8 overall pick in round one on McMillan. He’s projected to sign McMillan to a four-year, $27,887,104 contract that includes a $16,921,527 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, McMillan appeared in 37 games over three seasons and caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.