Panthers Sign Sixth-Round DE Amare Barno

The Panthers announced sixth-round DE Amaré Barno has signed his rookie contract.
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 3, 2022
Barno is the first draft pick in the entire league to sign their rookie deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|3
|Matt Corral
|QB
|4
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|6
|Amaré Barno
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Cade Mays
|OG
|7
|Kalon Barnes
|CB
Barno, 23, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.
He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and is projected to sign a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.
For his career, Barno appeared in 26 games with 18 starts, recording 78 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
