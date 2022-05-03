Panthers Sign Sixth-Round DE Amare Barno

The Panthers announced sixth-round DE Amaré Barno has signed his rookie contract.

Amaré Barno is the first rookie to lock it in 🖋️https://t.co/nKGzzt6uRr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 3, 2022

Barno is the first draft pick in the entire league to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Ikem Ekwonu OT 3 Matt Corral QB 4 Brandon Smith LB 6 Amaré Barno LB Signed 6 Cade Mays OG 7 Kalon Barnes CB

Barno, 23, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and is projected to sign a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

For his career, Barno appeared in 26 games with 18 starts, recording 78 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.